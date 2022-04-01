American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) is Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Poplar Forest Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 722,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 72,764 shares during the period. American International Group comprises 4.3% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $41,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in American International Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,119,000 after purchasing an additional 301,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,271,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,206,000 after purchasing an additional 516,806 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,255,000 after purchasing an additional 78,963 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in American International Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,423,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,250,000 after acquiring an additional 46,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American International Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,489,000 after acquiring an additional 75,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.79. 3,802,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,257,840. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $64.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

