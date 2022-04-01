American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 1.0% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in American Express by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in American Express by 7.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,437,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in American Express by 20.1% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after buying an additional 18,739 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.4% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in American Express by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $187.17. 2,646,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419,753. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $141.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

