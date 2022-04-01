American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.05. 65,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363,185. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.42. The company has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $100.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.48.

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

