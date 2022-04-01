American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AAT. Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised American Assets Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.25.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

NYSE:AAT opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 78.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 266.67%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 7,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $260,423.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.73 per share, with a total value of $114,009.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 38,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,507 over the last 90 days. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in American Assets Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in American Assets Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in American Assets Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in American Assets Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.