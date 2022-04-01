Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Short Interest Update

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of Amergent Hospitality Group stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Amergent Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42.
Amergent Hospitality Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amergent Hospitality Group (AMHG)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Amergent Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amergent Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.