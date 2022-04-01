Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Short Interest Update

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of Amergent Hospitality Group stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Amergent Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42.

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc engages in owning, operating, and franchising fast casual dining concepts in the United States and Europe. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated and franchised 35 fast casual restaurants under the American Burger Company, The Burger Joint, and Little Big Burger names in the United States; and 1 full-service restaurant under the Hooters name in the United Kingdom.

