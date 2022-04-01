AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of UHAL traded down $5.50 on Thursday, hitting $591.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,798. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $597.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $667.68. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $523.94 and a fifty-two week high of $769.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.95.
AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMERCO will post 60.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AMERCO Company Profile (Get Rating)
AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMERCO (UHAL)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.