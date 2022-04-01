AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL traded down $5.50 on Thursday, hitting $591.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,798. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $597.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $667.68. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $523.94 and a fifty-two week high of $769.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.95.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMERCO will post 60.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc boosted its position in AMERCO by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in AMERCO by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in AMERCO by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

