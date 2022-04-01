Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Yun-Lung Chen Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $833,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Yun-Lung Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ambarella alerts:

On Thursday, March 3rd, Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,864,837.72.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $104.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.93. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $81.28 and a one year high of $227.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.