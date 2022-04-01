Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $2,800.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,127.76.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,259.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,056.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,272.87. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,671.45 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Shares of Amazon.com are going to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 52.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,867,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,640,480. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,041,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,698,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,172,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

