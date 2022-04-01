Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of MO stock opened at $52.25 on Monday. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.36.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,087,000 after purchasing an additional 644,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,603,000 after purchasing an additional 346,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

