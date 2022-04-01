AltraVue Capital LLC Lowers Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

AltraVue Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 902,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. The Hackett Group accounts for about 2.5% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $18,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,686,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 88,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hackett Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.34. 6,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,968. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $737.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.85 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

