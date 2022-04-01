AltraVue Capital LLC Has $44.09 Million Stock Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 140.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 818,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 477,560 shares during the quarter. ePlus comprises approximately 5.8% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $44,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 40,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 25,266 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,365,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.68. 1,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,084. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.02. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $69.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $494.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on ePlus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

