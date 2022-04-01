AltraVue Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,040 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises 3.6% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $26,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $175.43. 10,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,079. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $184.99. The company has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209 in the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.