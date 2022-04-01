Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU) Trading Up 0.3%

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,746,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,306,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,951,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,533,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,965,000.

