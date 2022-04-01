Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter worth about $101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter valued at about $297,000.

