Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 857,065 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,805,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in salesforce.com by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after acquiring an additional 805,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,641 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,772,597,000 after purchasing an additional 488,928 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,676,573,000 after purchasing an additional 257,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $581,877.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,717 shares of company stock valued at $29,688,195 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.82. The company had a trading volume of 88,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,519,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $208.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.28 and its 200-day moving average is $249.86.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.