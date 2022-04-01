Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,426,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,275,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,701,000 after buying an additional 113,930 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,475,000 after purchasing an additional 226,071 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 786,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 616,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWST traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.91. 3,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.91 and a 200 day moving average of $81.01. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $1,250,996.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $228,112.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,361,067 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

