Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 257,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $96,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BIO traded up $4.26 on Friday, reaching $567.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,169. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $588.40 and its 200-day moving average is $685.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $524.19 and a 52 week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

