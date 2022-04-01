Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 700,156 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $162,042,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Target by 34.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,847,000 after acquiring an additional 536,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Target by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after acquiring an additional 485,927 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Target by 25.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,797,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,304,000 after acquiring an additional 362,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Target by 112.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 611,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $139,942,000 after acquiring an additional 324,105 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.14.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $210.98. 68,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,184,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $809,159.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,159 shares of company stock valued at $14,282,197 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

