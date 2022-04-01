Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 3,681,918 The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,681,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 3,690.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AZEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 26,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.92. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.10.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. AZEK’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AZEK news, CFO Peter G. Clifford purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $393,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $100,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZEK. DA Davidson raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $47.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.30.

AZEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.