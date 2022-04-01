Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.63

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.63 and traded as high as C$47.08. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$46.63, with a volume of 280,865 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AP.UN shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.78.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27.

In other news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$83,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$759,748.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

