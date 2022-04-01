Allianz (FRA:ALV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $206.99

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €206.99 ($227.46) and traded as high as €218.15 ($239.73). Allianz shares last traded at €216.30 ($237.69), with a volume of 1,101,203 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on ALV. Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($295.60) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €265.00 ($291.21) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($274.73) target price on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC set a €281.00 ($308.79) price target on Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €240.00 ($263.74) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €249.83 ($274.54).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €214.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €206.99.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

