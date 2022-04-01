Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Noble Financial

Equities research analysts at Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Noble Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.58% from the stock’s current price.

ARLP opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $473.47 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

In other news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 811.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 23,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 171,716 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,803 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 94,366 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,032,000. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

