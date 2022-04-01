Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the February 28th total of 131,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on Y shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alleghany in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Alleghany in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company.

Y traded up $7.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $854.82. 143,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,045. Alleghany has a 1 year low of $585.10 and a 1 year high of $862.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $698.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $674.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of Y. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Alleghany by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

