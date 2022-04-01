Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $87.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.44 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALYA. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Alithya Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alithya Group by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALYA opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $3.36.

About Alithya Group (Get Rating)

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.