Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Director Sells $1,006,000.00 in Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) Director William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Alight stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
About Alight (Get Rating)
Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alight (ALIT)
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.