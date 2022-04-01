Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Director Sells $1,006,000.00 in Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) Director William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alight stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALIT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Alight during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alight during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alight during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Alight during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alight during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

About Alight (Get Rating)

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

