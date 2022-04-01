Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 457.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.