Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $453,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,992,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,987,000 after purchasing an additional 523,340 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 807,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $144,979,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $221.15 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $143.26 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.93.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 147.66%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.14.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

