Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.33.

Shares of AIN opened at $84.32 on Thursday. Albany International has a 12-month low of $74.17 and a 12-month high of $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.51.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $239.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,373,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,551,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,896,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,089,000 after acquiring an additional 109,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

