Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.58.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 134,396 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,304,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,035 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alamos Gold by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,531 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.67. 3,355,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,453,901. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently -58.82%.

About Alamos Gold (Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.