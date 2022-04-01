Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Short Interest Up 27.6% in March

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ALG traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $142.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,998. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.34. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $337.17 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, analysts predict that Alamo Group will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

