Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKUS opened at $4.75 on Friday. Akouos has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $17.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $163.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Akouos alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Akouos by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Akouos by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Akouos during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Akouos by 1,947.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Akouos during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akouos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Akouos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.