Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AKUS opened at $4.75 on Friday. Akouos has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $163.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKUS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Akouos by 9,144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 170,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akouos by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,881,000 after purchasing an additional 107,296 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Akouos by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akouos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

