Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF) Shares Down 10.1%

Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF – Get Rating) dropped 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48.
About Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF)
