Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has $2.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.31.

AKBA stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $125.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.89% and a negative net margin of 132.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 43,757 shares of company stock worth $94,094 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

