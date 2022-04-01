Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $120.87

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $120.87 and last traded at $120.70, with a volume of 4431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.42.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.87.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $456,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,709 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.