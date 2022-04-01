Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

AL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYSE:AL opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.30. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $597.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Air Lease by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

