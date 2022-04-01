AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 13,662.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.80%.

Shares of NYSE:AIM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,628. AIM ImmunoTech has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of -0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 370,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 231,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon.

