AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the February 28th total of 141,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGNC Investment stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

