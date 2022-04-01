agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

AGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised agilon health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

AGL opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.69.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John William Wulf sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $588,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 79,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $1,529,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in agilon health during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter worth about $1,102,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,838,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

