Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.890-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

Shares of AGTI stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.06. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

AGTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agiliti from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.09.

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $300,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $193,710.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,126 shares of company stock worth $3,967,800.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,647,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agiliti by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,017,000 after buying an additional 197,766 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $1,432,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Agiliti by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 28,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the third quarter valued at about $530,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

