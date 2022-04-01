ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($63.74) to €59.00 ($64.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ageas SA/NV from €45.70 ($50.22) to €44.50 ($48.90) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ageas SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Shares of AGESY stock opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. ageas SA/NV has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $67.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average is $49.92.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

