Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.37. 2,329,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,174. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $429.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.56. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.

Several research analysts recently commented on AFMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Affimed by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Affimed by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Affimed by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Affimed by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Affimed by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

