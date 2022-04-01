Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AFMD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. Affimed has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $429.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Affimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Affimed by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Affimed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

