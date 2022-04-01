AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Benchmark

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AERC stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. AeroClean Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.30.

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AeroClean Technologies stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AeroClean Technologies Inc ( NASDAQ:AERC Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

