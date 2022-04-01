AerCap (NYSE:AER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.44 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AerCap stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 33,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,191. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.58.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AER shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,865,000 after acquiring an additional 20,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,013,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,290,000 after acquiring an additional 23,474 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 610,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,944,000 after acquiring an additional 75,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 76.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after acquiring an additional 253,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 505,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,070,000 after acquiring an additional 19,723 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

