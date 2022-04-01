AerCap (NYSE:AER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.44 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.
AerCap stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 33,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,191. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.58.
Several equities analysts recently commented on AER shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.13.
About AerCap (Get Rating)
AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
