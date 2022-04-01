AerCap (NYSE:AER) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered AerCap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price target on AerCap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.13.

Shares of AER stock opened at $50.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AerCap will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in AerCap by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

