AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 15.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 581,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,580,000 after purchasing an additional 79,726 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 2,095.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 71,412 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 3.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in Celanese by 8.3% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CE opened at $142.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $132.26 and a 1-year high of $176.50.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.
In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
