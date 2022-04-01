AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 12.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Qualys by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,875,000 after acquiring an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Qualys by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 122,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 26,738 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $142.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.56 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.97. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $145.50.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $1,274,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $401,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,700 shares of company stock worth $3,957,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.