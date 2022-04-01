AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the third quarter worth about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 1,698.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the third quarter worth about $126,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Shares of BRSP stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.71.

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 75.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently -93.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRSP. JMP Securities began coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

BrightSpire Capital Profile (Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.