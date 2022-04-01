AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,846,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $710,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter.

TSJA opened at $28.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.66.

